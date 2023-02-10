Share:

Nicotine-free vapes are popular among teenagers as a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes. This myth assumes that most cigarette harm comes from a burning plant. Early research on practice safety shows that vaping, the act of vaporizing a liquid to inhale, comes with risks.

The liquid used in most vapes or electronic cigarettes is made of propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, flavors, and other chemicals. Both glycerin and glycol can irritate the upper airways, leading to persistent coughing. The battery-powered gadgets feature a glowing tip and a heating element that turns liquid and flavorings into a cloud of vapor that users inhale. A U.S. study suggests that e-cigarette liquids sweetened with spices like vanilla and cinnamon may harm the lungs even when they do not have nicotine.

Other research shows that the heating and vaporization of e-liquid chemicals make them highly toxic to lung cells. Heating these chemicals can also trigger the release of carcinogens.Many nicotine-free vape devices look cool and high-tech. Teens use these vapes just to look cool in front of their friends and to be socially accepted. They ignore the possibility that these nicotine-free vapes may have painful or dangerous side effects.

TOOBA EMAN,

Karachi.