BRUSSELS-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while addressing the European Parliament in Brussels said Thursday, “I’m here in order to defend our people’s way home,” he told EU lawmakers. Zelensky said Russia wants to destroy the Ukrainian and European way of life. “We will not allow that,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday his country needs modern tanks, long-range missiles and modern fighter jets to protect its security, adding that Ukraine’s security is also Europe’s security.

“We need artillery guns, ammunitions, modern tanks, the long-range missiles and modern fighter jets,” Zelensky said during a speech at the European Council. “We have to enhance the dynamic of our cooperation” and act “faster than the aggressor.” In the past “horrific” year, Zelensky said Europe made strong strong decisions despite doubts and discussions.

“This security cooperation has created a historic example for any aggressor,” Zelensky said. “Our brave soldiers are fighting against the terror of Russia with your support.”

Zelensky also said he’ll have several bilateral meetings in Brussels to discuss the issue of providing fighter jets to Ukraine.

“I’ll have a number of bilaterals now and we are doing to raise the issue of the fighter jets and other aircraft,” he said during a news conference, following a European Council meeting earlier Thursday. Zelensky said that the discussions he has had so far in the Belgian capital have been “very concrete, very precise.” “I am very inspired by your statements that Europe will be with us until our victory. I have heard it from a number of European leaders and I am very grateful to them for this,” Zelensky said.

He added that during Thursday’s meetings, “we were talking about security, we were talking about saving lives and stability, we were talking about the return of justice.”

More on military support to Ukraine: On Wednesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a news conference that the first battalion of Leopard 2 tanks delivered by Western allies could reach Ukraine by March or April of this year.