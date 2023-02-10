Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday expressed his sat­isfaction on reaching the third phase of local Gov­ernment elections in the province.

He also congratulated Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s Al-Khalid Panel, Chairman and Vice Chair­man of Balochistan saying that the main purpose of local elections was to devolve power to the low­er level, which was a welcome step for the areas.

Having local elections in the third phase is an ar­gument that the provincial government is serious about solving public problems, he said and added that public problems would be solved by public representatives. He also hoped that all the chair­men and vice-chairmen would make service their motto adding that the people could fulfill their expectations for the purpose for which they have elected their representatives.