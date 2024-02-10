Abdul Aleem Khan expresses gratitude on success

LAHORE - President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Ab­dul Aleem Khan has expressed his gratitude on the success in the general elections and said that he will come up to the expectations of the mases. Ab­dul Aleem Khan said that we pay homage to Allah Almighty on this achievement.

Abdul Aleem Khan added that all efforts will be made to make the country stable and put it on the path of prosperity. He said that after winning the elections, everyone has to work together for the beloved motherland. Abdul Aleem Khan con­gratulated all the members of each winning par­ty and said that he prays for their success.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan further said that now we have to forget mutual differences and work for wider national interests so that the country can be driven in the right direction. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he sincerely thanks every voter of NA 117 and PP 149 and assures them of all his pos­sible support. Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan, representing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), emerged victorious with 51,756 votes, se­curing a notable lead in the electoral battle. His successful campaign resonated with voters, pro­pelling him to the forefront of the race.