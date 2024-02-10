Abu Dhabi seal commanding 29-run victory over Dubai Capitals

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders emerged triumphant with a 29-run victory against the Dubai Capitals in the 20th match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Powered by belligerent knocks by Michael Pepper who gave the run rate a big boost early in the innings and Andre Russel’s display of power-hitting in the death overs, the Knight Riders posted an impressive total of 183/10.

In response the Dubai Capitals fell short of their target, ending their outing at 154/8.

Steering the Dubai Capitals run chase, David Warner and Jason Holder scored 42 runs each, but the lack of support around them and a shrewd display by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ bowling unit saw the Capitals’ run chase fizzle out.

Abu Dhabi’s David Willey, Sunil Narine and Imad Wasim were exceptional with the ball picking up two wickets each.

David Willey delivered a comprehensive Player of the Match performance with an impactful knock of 26 runs in 18 balls while denting the Capitals’ top order with the crucial wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sam Billings.

Brief scores:

Abu Dhabi Knight Rider bt Dubai Capitals by 29 runs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 183 for 10 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 41, Michael Kyle Pepper 32, David Willey 26, Dushantha Chameera 2 for 20, Akif Raja 2 for 25, Scott Kuggeleijn 2 for 44)

Dubai Capitals 154 for 8 in 20 overs (David Warner 42, Jason Holder 42, Scott Kuggeleijn 22, Sunil Narine 2 for 22, David Willey 2 for 24, Imad Wasim 2 for 26)

Player of the Match: David Willey