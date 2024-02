PESHAWAR - Amir Haider Hoti, Senior Vice President of the Awa­mi National Party (ANP), on Friday announced his resignation from the party post. The decision came fol­lowing the party’s defeat in all constituencies of his ancestral district Mardan. The former Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa chief minister, in a statement, said,”If the peo­ple of my constituency and Mardan have not trusted us, then I accept the responsi­bility for this defeat.”