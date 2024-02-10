Anomalies in voter lists in Gujar Khan

GUJAR KHAN - Anomalies in voter lists that sub­jected families to moving in hel­ter and skelter to different polling stations, leading to low turnout on election day.

Many voters have pointed out that votes of their family mem­bers, living in the same houses and localities, were registered at different polling stations in vari­ous villages.

Maqaddas Sultana said that her vote was earlier registered in the village Jhamaat of Gujar Khan along with her husband. She re­gretted that her and that of her son vote was shifted to a far off location, Barki Budhaal. She fur­ther regretted that her daughter’s new vote was registered to anoth­er polling station of Negail Pehl­wan. Similarly, almost half of the voters from Negail Umer Khan village were also enrolled in Bar­ki Budhaal locality of the Gujar Khan city.

Similarly, Danial Saghir, a Chris­tian voter in Daultala Town, re­gretted that his wife’s vote was ironically shifted to Tajo Jhangi, some 20km from Daultala, with­out any reason.

Similarly, the residents of Negail Kalan village said that their votes were registered in Jhamaath vil­lage, some 6km from their resi­dences, while a polling station in Negail Pehlwan is established near their locality, but they have to trav­el a long distance.

Raja Shaukat, a resident of Mohra Ferozan village in the Jand Mehloo Union Council, pointed out that voters of his village were forced to cast their votes in Aheer village. He said that the road link to Aheer village causes them to travel 15km in a circle, and the la­dies, senior citizens, and patients mostly refrained from voting.

On the other hand, suspen­sion of mobile phone service also caused a large number of voters to complain that their connectivi­ty and the facility to identify their vote locality through SMS were also unavailable, thus an unex­pected shifting of votes could not be verified.

The residents have demanded that rationalisation of vote and polling stations should be carried out on the basis of fresh surveys well in time and the voters should be allowed to get their votes regis­tered according to their choice.