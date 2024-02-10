Anti-polio drive to begin in AJK on Feb 26

MIRPUR - A five-day polio eradication drive will begin in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on February 26. According to official sources, anti-polio campaign will continue till March 01, 2024, and during the drive, various teams would administer polio drops to a large number of children below five years of age.
The drive will cover 10 districts of the AJK, Health Department sources told APP on Friday. Giving details, the health authorities said that in Muzaffarabad, more than 1.20 lakh children up to five years of age would be provided polio vaccines.
At least 3995 mobile teams of para-medical staff have been assigned duties to visit door-to-door to administer polio vaccine to the children of five years of age, to protect them from the crippling disease.
During the campaign across AJK, a total of 448 fixed centres at local government hospitals and sub-ordinate health facilities would be established by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
In the AJK, over 5000 workers will visit door-to-door to immunize children under 5 years of age to protect them from the dangerous disease.