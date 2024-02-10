Anti-polio drive to begin in AJK on Feb 26

MIRPUR - A five-day polio eradication drive will begin in Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir, on Feb­ruary 26. According to of­ficial sources, anti-polio campaign will continue till March 01, 2024, and during the drive, various teams would adminis­ter polio drops to a large number of children be­low five years of age.

The drive will cover 10 districts of the AJK, Health Department sources told APP on Friday. Giving de­tails, the health author­ities said that in Muzaf­farabad, more than 1.20 lakh children up to five years of age would be provided polio vaccines.

At least 3995 mobile teams of para-medical staff have been assigned duties to visit door-to-door to administer polio vaccine to the children of five years of age, to pro­tect them from the crip­pling disease.

During the campaign across AJK, a total of 448 fixed centres at local gov­ernment hospitals and sub-ordinate health fa­cilities would be estab­lished by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organ­isation (WHO).

In the AJK, over 5000 workers will visit door-to-door to immunize children under 5 years of age to protect them from the dangerous disease.