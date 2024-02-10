Saturday, February 10, 2024
ATC grants bail to PTI founder, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 cases
Web Desk
5:13 PM | February 10, 2024
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in 12 cases registered against them. 

ATC judge Malik Ijaz Asif held the hearing on bail pleas filed by the PTI founder and Qureshi, and granted them bail. 

PTI counsel Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha appeared before the court. The court discarded the plea filed by the prosecution for postponement of hearing. 

Later, the PTI founder and Qureshi got bails in 12 cases registered against them in May 9 riots.  

Both PTI leaders are in Adiala jail in several cases registered against them. 

The PTI founder has been convicted in cipher, Toshakhana, and illegal marriage cases.

