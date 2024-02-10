Azam Khan’s fastest half century in ILT20

Azam Khan hit the fastest half-century in the history of ILT20 off just 18 balls to lift Desert Vipers to a six-wicket win over Gulf Giants in the 19th match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Khan remained unconquered on 50 off 20 balls with five boundaries and four sixes, and along with his skipper Colin Munro, who scored 51 off 36 balls with six boundaries and two sixes, they won the match with 19 balls to spare. This victory helped Vipers to move to the third slot in the points table while defending champions Giants slipped to the bottom of the table.

The ease with which Khan hit sixes and scored boundaries off unorthodox shots enthralled the large Saturday crowd as Vipers chased the target of 161 to win in 16.5 overs.

Gulf Giants had posted 160 for 7 in 20 overs through Chris Lynn’s 31, Jordan Cox’s 26, and Shimron Hetmyer breezy unbeaten 40 off 23 balls with five boundaries and one six. Mohammad Amir bowled brilliantly to check the run flow with a spell of 3 for 34, backed by Wanindu Hasaranga (2 for 15) and Matheesha Pathirana (2 for 38).

Brief scores:

Desert Vipers bt Gulf Giants by 6 wkts.

Gulf Giants 160 for 7 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 31, Jordan Cox 26, Shimron Hetmyer 40n.o, Mohammad Amir 3 for 34, Wanindu Hasaranga 2 for 15, Matheesha Pathirana 2 for 38)

Desert Vipers 161 for 4 in 16.5 overs (Alex Hales 44, Colin Munro 51, Azam Khan 50n.o, Zuhaib Zubair 2 for 49)

Player of the Match: Azam Khan