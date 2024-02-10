Saturday, February 10, 2024
Biden calls Israel’s Gaza response ‘over the top’

February 10, 2024
WASHINGTON  -  Israel’s military response in the Gaza Strip to the October 7 attacks by Hamas has been “over the top” and has “got to stop,” US President Joe Biden said Thursday.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” the Democrat told reporters at the White House. “There are a lot of innocent peo­ple who are starving, a lot of in­nocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it’s got to stop.” American support for Israel’s war on the Palestinian militant group has sparked a flurry of attacks on US troops in the region, as well as criticism of the Biden administra­tion at home and abroad. Months of bombardment and siege have deepened a humanitarian crisis across Gaza. But Biden, 81, said he had pushed to get humanitarian assistance into the territory.

