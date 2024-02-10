Saturday, February 10, 2024
Boy gets injured in firing by jubilant supporters of PML-N

Hundreds of supporters, workers of PML-N were carrying out a rally to celebrate the victory of Hanif Abbasi

Israr Ahmad
February 10, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  A 9-year-old boy suffered critical bullet injury on Friday in a firing incident in an election winning rally by the jubilant supporters of a political party in Saidpuri Gate area of Police Station Waris Khan, informed sources. The injured boy was rushed to Emergency De­partment of Benazir Bhutto Hos­pital (BBH), where he has been identified as Usman. Doctors are trying to save the life of the boy, said sources. Police started inves­tigating the firing incident with claim of identifying the accused, according to a police spokesman. 

According to sources, hun­dreds of jubilant supporters and workers of PML-N were carrying out a rally to celebrate the victo­ry of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, a candidate from NA-56, when one of the workers whipped out gun and started indiscriminate aerial firing in Saidpuri Gate area. 

A bullet hit into abdomen of Usman, who was standing at rooftop of his house and watch­ing the rally passing down the street, sources said adding that the injured body was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. 

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and began inves­tigation. The father of victim boy tendered an application with po­lice for registration of case against the accused. A police spokesman told media that investigators of PS Waris Khan have began investiga­tion into firing incident that left a boy injured in Saidpuri Gate area. He said that the accused has been identified and efforts are under­way to arrest him.

Israr Ahmad

