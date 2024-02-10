Boy gets injured in firing by jubilant supporters of PML-N

RAWALPINDI - A 9-year-old boy suffered critical bullet injury on Friday in a firing incident in an election winning rally by the jubilant supporters of a political party in Saidpuri Gate area of Police Station Waris Khan, informed sources. The injured boy was rushed to Emergency Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), where he has been identified as Usman. Doctors are trying to save the life of the boy, said sources. Police started investigating the firing incident with claim of identifying the accused, according to a police spokesman.
According to sources, hundreds of jubilant supporters and workers of PML-N were carrying out a rally to celebrate the victory of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, a candidate from NA-56, when one of the workers whipped out gun and started indiscriminate aerial firing in Saidpuri Gate area.
A bullet hit into abdomen of Usman, who was standing at rooftop of his house and watching the rally passing down the street, sources said adding that the injured body was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.
A heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and began investigation. The father of victim boy tendered an application with police for registration of case against the accused. A police spokesman told media that investigators of PS Waris Khan have began investigation into firing incident that left a boy injured in Saidpuri Gate area. He said that the accused has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him.