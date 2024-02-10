Brig Rashid Ali Malik Basketball excellence awards distributed

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) distributed Brig Rashid Ali Malik Basketball excellence awards among the top sports promoters and organizers of the city.
Brigadier Rashid Ali Malik was the captain of Pakistan basketball team and for his great services for basketball in Pakistan, he is remembered every year through this event. The award ceremony, which was sponsored by Major Usman Ali Malik, CEO of Security 2000 Agency, was attended by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi and many personalities associated with sports. Among the recipients of the awards were Deputy Commissioner South Capt Altaf Hussain Sario, Dr Prof Farhan Essa Abdullah, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Begum Asma Ali Shah, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, SFP President Asif Azeem, Asad Ibad Ali, Khalid Jameel Shansi, AC Arambagh Nida Saman, Saeeda Sheikh, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, MCB’s M Haider Khan, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Asif Gulfam, Dilshad Bukhari, Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Shaghufta Fayaz, Ghulam Mustafa Aziz, Haji Abdul Bari, Aneesur Rehman, Aziz Ahmed and Zubair Bhashani.
Meanwhile, the Karachi Basketball Association has announced the trials of girls and boys teams that will be held on Sunday at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, under the supervision of KBBA’s patron Muhammad Iqbal Memon for the Sindh Games. The girls’ trials will be held at 3-7 pm and the boys’ trials at 7-11 pm. All the players participating in the trials have been instructed to participate along with a photocopy of their two CNIC copies and without the CNIC, no player will be entertained. The players are instructed to report to KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain at the given time.