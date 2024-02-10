Brig Rashid Ali Malik Basketball excellence awards distributed

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Associ­ation (KBBA) distributed Brig Rashid Ali Malik Basketball ex­cellence awards among the top sports promoters and organiz­ers of the city.

Brigadier Rashid Ali Malik was the captain of Pakistan bas­ketball team and for his great services for basketball in Paki­stan, he is remembered every year through this event. The award ceremony, which was sponsored by Major Usman Ali Malik, CEO of Security 2000 Agency, was attended by Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi and many personalities associated with sports. Among the recipients of the awards were Deputy Commissioner South Capt Altaf Hussain Sario, Dr Prof Farhan Essa Abdullah, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Be­gum Asma Ali Shah, SOA Sec­retary Ahmed Ali Rajput, SFP President Asif Azeem, Asad Ibad Ali, Khalid Jameel Shansi, AC Arambagh Nida Saman, Saeeda Sheikh, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, MCB’s M Haider Khan, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Asif Gulfam, Dilshad Bukhari, Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Shaghufta Fayaz, Ghulam Mustafa Aziz, Haji Ab­dul Bari, Aneesur Rehman, Aziz Ahmed and Zubair Bhashani.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Bas­ketball Association has an­nounced the trials of girls and boys teams that will be held on Sunday at Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court, under the supervi­sion of KBBA’s patron Muham­mad Iqbal Memon for the Sindh Games. The girls’ trials will be held at 3-7 pm and the boys’ tri­als at 7-11 pm. All the players participating in the trials have been instructed to participate along with a photocopy of their two CNIC copies and without the CNIC, no player will be enter­tained. The players are instruct­ed to report to KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain at the given time.