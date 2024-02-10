‘Buyers’ of independents have reached Islamabad: Faisal Vawda

HYDERABAD - Former senator Vawda has said the ‘sale’ of in­dependent winners has begun and their ‘buyers’ have reached Islamabad. Speaking at a private TV channel transmission, the PTI former leader said, “Nawaz Show has come to an end and Go Nawaz Go happened.” He said it was surprising that MQM-P was leading in more than expected seats.

“If PPP sits in opposition with the indepen­dents, the country will face destruction. Unrecog­nised PTI-backed independent candidates will sit in treasury benches,” the former PTI leader said. What I am saying will prove in next 72 hours. It was expected that the independent candidates would have the upper hand. People will remem­ber Junejo’s tenure of 1985 when they will look at the game of independent candidates, he said. He added the PTI’s popularity is based on its own popularity and hatred of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.