Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Buyers’ of independents have reached Islamabad: Faisal Vawda

Agencies
February 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Former senator Vawda has said the ‘sale’ of in­dependent winners has begun and their ‘buyers’ have reached Islamabad. Speaking at a private TV channel transmission, the PTI former leader said, “Nawaz Show has come to an end and Go Nawaz Go happened.” He said it was surprising that MQM-P was leading in more than expected seats.

“If PPP sits in opposition with the indepen­dents, the country will face destruction. Unrecog­nised PTI-backed independent candidates will sit in treasury benches,” the former PTI leader said. What I am saying will prove in next 72 hours. It was expected that the independent candidates would have the upper hand. People will remem­ber Junejo’s tenure of 1985 when they will look at the game of independent candidates, he said. He added the PTI’s popularity is based on its own popularity and hatred of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024