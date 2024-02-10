Cabinet approves open bidding to hire firm for NADRA audit

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in the chair, has approved open bidding for hiring services of a firm for the au­dit of NADRA. The decision has been made to make NADRA’s audit more efficient, transparent and at par with the international standards by providing equal opportunity to all audit firms registered with the State Bank of Pakistan in Category A.

The cabinet also approved renam­ing the ‘Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan’ project as ‘National Com­puter Emergency Response Team (NCERT). Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make special focus on the construction of vertical buildings for providing houses to maximum peo­ple, instead of using valuable ag­ricultural land in the allotment of plots to the employees.

The policy of allotment of plots to the CDA employees was presented to the Federal Cabinet in light of the de­cision of the Islamabad High Court.

According to the decision of the Is­lamabad High Court, the CDA had to determine the difference in the in­come of the CDA by giving employ­ees at concessional rates.

The Cabinet deferred the decision on the proposed allotment policy.

The cabinet, on the recommenda­tion of Ministry of Defence Produc­tion also approved the appointment of Air Commodore Muhammad Atif Hashim as member technical Paki­stan Aeronautic Complex Board. The decision of the appointment would be applicable from July 19, 2023.

The Federal Cabinet postponed the approval of the decisions made in the meeting of the Cabinet Com­mittee on Privatization Commission on February 7, 2024.

The meeting approved the deci­sions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation held on January 31 and February 7, 2024. The PM also directed all the ministries to chalk-out a strategy within five days for setting up devel­opment projects having a capacity for international investments.

He gave these directions, while chairing a review meeting about the progress on investment agree­ments with friendly states, espe­cially the Gulf Cooperation Coun­tries, in Islamabad today.