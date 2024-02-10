Caretaker govt okays Thal canal project amid Sindh protest

KARACHI - Despite strong reservations shown by Sindh, the caretaker government granted approval for the controversial Greater Thal Canal Project Phase-II with the condition to get approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Sindh’s Caretaker Revenue Minister Younas Dagha protested during the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting and argued that it was not the mandate of the interim government, but the EC­NEC granted its assent by ignoring his protest. The ECNEC directed the Sindh government to present its views re­garding techno-economic viability of Greater Thal Canal (Phase-II) project to the Council of Common Interests. The forum gave approval of the project subject to approval of the CCI.

The summary for the CCI, presented by Sindh, states clearly that the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution and ex­pressed grave concerns over the con­struction of Jalalpur Canal and Chau­bara Branch of Canal Project Greater Thal Canal (Phase-II) and demanded immediate stopping of the process and construction of the project in the best interest of the people of Sindh. Then the CCI was requested to con­sider stopping the project, but now the ECNEC has granted its nod in the meanwhile in a hasty manner.

According to an official announce­ment made by the finance ministry, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over an ECNEC meet­ing. The participants were briefed about a summary from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on “Sehat Sahulat Program (3rd revised)” with the submission to maintain continuity of the said pro­gramme until June 3 of the current year with provision of assistance only to the population below the poverty line (less than 32.5PMT). The forum gave ap­proval with the directions to prepare all modalities regarding technical scope and design, financial plan, regulatory framework and other institutional ar­rangements for upcoming government to take decision for continuation of the project beyond June 2024.

A project of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Establishment of Infec­tious Disease Laboratory (IDL)” with the total cost of Rs8,289.913 million [8.289 billion] was approved owing to advance level 4 lab for handling pathogens, research and development for indigenous virus and bacteria after COVID-19. Another project of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project (KP-RRD) -- Asian Develop­ment Bank (ADB) Assisted” was placed for consideration of ECNEC at the total cost of Rs105,450 million [105.45 bil­lion]. The forum approved the project for improved rural accessibility, con­nectivity and unlocking the economic and development opportunities for inhabitants of KP province. The proj­ect of “Construction of Additional Car­riageway of Torkham-Jalalabad Road Project (ACW TJRP) in the Afghanistan (2nd Revised)” was presented by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in detail.