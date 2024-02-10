Saturday, February 10, 2024
CCPO commends policemen security

Our Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024
LAHORE  -  Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed contentment with the com­prehensive security arrangements during the gen­eral elections. In a statement on Friday, the CCPO lauded the police for its management to maintain calm atmosphere during the general elections. 

Kamyana recognized a responsible and effec­tive role played by police throughout the general elections, affirming that police successfully main­tained peace and emphasized that meticulous ar­rangements resulted in maintaining control over security situation, allowing citizens to cast their votes in a secure environment

