CCPO commends policemen security

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed contentment with the com­prehensive security arrangements during the gen­eral elections. In a statement on Friday, the CCPO lauded the police for its management to maintain calm atmosphere during the general elections.

Kamyana recognized a responsible and effec­tive role played by police throughout the general elections, affirming that police successfully main­tained peace and emphasized that meticulous ar­rangements resulted in maintaining control over security situation, allowing citizens to cast their votes in a secure environment