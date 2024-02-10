Chaudhry Nizamhails PPPP victory, pledges serviceto people

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Peoples Party leader Chaudhry Nizam-ud-din Arain extending congratulations to the leadership and workers of the PPPP on their resound­ing success across Sindh and in other cities said that the party triumphed due to its performance. In a state­ment issued on Friday, he remarked that there was no match for the PPP in Sindh. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the future of Pakistan, he added. He also congratulated the people of Hyderabad for success­fully electing PPP candi­dates, reflecting the trust they have in the party.