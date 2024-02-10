Convener MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool wins NA-248

KARACHI - Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Khalid Maqbool Sid­diqui won the National As­sembly election from NA-248 Central-II Karachi by securing 103082 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Arsalan Khalid, the Independent can­didate, who bagged 86342 votes Over-all voters’ turn-out remained at 44.36 per cent.

SOHRAB KHAN SARKI WINS PS-2 ELECTION

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Sohrab Khan Sarki has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-2 Jacobabad-II by securing 53,298 votes. Ac­cording to the unofficial re­sult issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Shafiq Ahmed Khoso who bagged 47,662 votes. Over­all voters turn-out remained 60.67 per cent.