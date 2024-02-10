Courts must exercise caution in dealing with faith matters: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that the courts must exercise extreme caution when deal­ing with matters of faith. “The Islamic faith is based on the Holy Qur’an which, in its Surah Al-Baqarah (chapter 2), verse 256 expounds that there must not be any compulsion in religion” said a judgment of a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The petitioner (Mubarik Ahmad Sani) sought the deletion of certain charges from the charge framed against him. He was charged for three of­fences pursuant to FIR No. 661/22 registered against him on 6 December 2022, at Police Station Chenab Nagar, District Chiniot. The petitioner was charged under: (a) section 7 read with section 9 of the Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) Act, 2011, (b) under section 298-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (PPC), and (c) under section 295-B of the PPC. It was alleged in the FIR that the petitioner was distributing/disseminating a pro­scribed book – Tafseer-e-Sagheer.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that dis­tributing/disseminating a proscribed book was made an offence by the Punjab Holy Quran (Print­ing and Recording) (Amendment) Act in the year 2021 whereas the FIR alleged that the petitioner had done this in 2019. The judgment said: “Reli­gious compulsion also violates the Divine scheme of accountability in the Hereafter. Even Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Almighty Al­lah be upon him) was told by the Creator that he is required to only convey the Message and should not compel people to believe, as stipulated in Surah Ar-Ra’d (chapter 13), verse 40 and in surah Yunus (chapter 10), verse 99 of the Holy Qur’an. Freedom of faith is one of the fundamental tenets of Islam. But sadly, in matters of religion tempers flare up and the Qur’anic mandate is forsaken.”

“The Holy Qur’an requires that all matters of significance should be pondered over and re­flected upon (surah An-Nahl (chapter 16), verse 44 and surah Yunus (chapter 10), verse 24). All those concerned with this case should have done so, instead they were eager to demonstrate that the Holy Qur’an was desecrated and that God’s Last Messenger (peace and blessings of Almighty Allah be upon him) was denigrated.