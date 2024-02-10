CPEC Under Doubts

The continent of Asia is confronted with a considerable and increasing need to progress its infrastructure. Substantial opportunities exist for fostering cross-border collaboration, especially in improving regional connectivity and advancing infrastructure. The emerging and developing paradigm in the region is positioned to disturb the existing state of affairs, indicating a strategic transformation with notable consequences for Pakistan in the evolving security scenario of South Asia. In the context of the prevailing dynamics of the unipolar world, China is poised to play a crucial role in establishing a “new world order” marked by equal opportunities for everyone.
China is focused on four key geopolitical priorities: safeguarding territorial integrity and internal security, promoting sustainable economic growth, counterbalancing U.S. influence in Asia, and fostering a positive regional image as a peaceful neighbor. the One Belt and One Road Initiative were introduced in 2013 by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Central Asia and Southeast Asian nations. The primary project of China’s ambitious vision for a contemporary revitalization of the Silk Road is the 3,000 km economic corridor under the umbrella of CPEC. President Xi described the cooperation as “We should use China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to drive our practical cooperation with focus on Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure development and industrial cooperation so that the fruits of its development will reach both all the people in Pakistan and the people of other countries in our region”
Pakistan and China are currently transitioning into the era of geo-economics and advancing towards regional connectivity. The hindrance in CPEC implementation is linked to domestic issues, particularly challenges in planning and execution. Pakistan’s problematic democracy lacks introspection, leading to a persistent lack of progress in CPEC since its initiation.
However, the lack of transparency and secrecy surrounding project details fueled suspicions about costs. Despite being predominantly financed by concessional loans from Chinese commercial banks, the dual nature of the partnership led to conflicting implementation strategies. Pakistan’s mishandling of the project has now resulted in economic troubles similar to Sri Lanka, marked by missed timelines and unsustainable policies hampering revenue generation. This financial predicament underscores the practical challenges critics should acknowledge. The differing work approaches between China’s seriousness and dedication and Pakistan’s chaotic democracy, lack of commitment, and incompetence create obstacles in executing the multibillion-dollar projects, complicating the path to CPEC success. The presence of Chinese workers on the project site has made them susceptible targets for terrorists opposing the initiative. Given the high stakes, further delays are not affordable for China and criticism was directed at the preceding Pakistani government for mismanaging certain aspects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Notably, concerns were raised over the insufficient transparency in the execution of projects, which led to questions about accountability and public trust. In addition, there were instances of inadequate communication and coordination, resulting in misunderstandings with provincial governments and local communities. Furthermore, the absence of a comprehensive strategy to address environmental impacts and regional disparities gave rise to doubts regarding the project’s long-term sustainability. These challenges emphasized the significance of effective governance, strategic planning, and transparent communication when dealing with the complexities of initiatives like CPEC. Similarly, Political instability poses a significant challenge to the successful implementation of CPEC. To ensure the long-term success of CPEC, addressing and stabilizing the political landscape in both China and Pakistan is crucial, emphasizing the need for consistent policies, effective governance, and diplomatic solutions to regional challenges.
While the CPEC has been a source of optimism and progress for many, Baluchistan, Pakistan’s largest province, contends with insufficient infrastructure, education, and healthcare facilities and intensifying the pre-existing disparities. The security situation in Baluchistan further complicates matters, impeding the seamless execution of CPEC initiatives and leaving the region in a state of socio-economic hardship. Addressing these discrepancies and ensuring an equitable distribution of benefits stands as an urgent challenge for the sustainable development of Baluchistan within the context of CPEC.
CPEC poses both challenges and opportunities for Pakistan, necessitating strategic solutions for its successful implementation. Key challenges include addressing regional disparities in the distribution of economic benefits, ensuring effective governance, and transparent decision-making to enhance project accountability. Security concerns along the corridor route must be resolved to safeguard infrastructure and investments, while environmental sustainability is crucial to prevent adverse impacts on ecosystems. On the positive side, CPEC offers significant prospects for economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development. To maximize these benefits, Pakistan should invest in education and skill development to enhance human capital. Additionally, creating a favorable business environment and attracting foreign direct investment can amplify CPEC’s positive impact on the national economy. Successful implementation requires collaborative efforts between China and Pakistan, along with effective governance and strategic planning to navigate complexities and realize the initiative’s full potential.
Abubakr Janjua
The writer is an MPhil scholar.