CPEC Under Doubts

The continent of Asia is confronted with a considerable and increasing need to progress its infrastructure. Substantial opportunities exist for fostering cross-border collaboration, especially in improving region­al connectivity and advancing infrastructure. The emerging and developing paradigm in the region is positioned to disturb the existing state of af­fairs, indicating a strategic transformation with notable consequenc­es for Pakistan in the evolving security scenario of South Asia. In the context of the prevailing dynamics of the unipolar world, China is poised to play a crucial role in establishing a “new world order” marked by equal opportunities for everyone.

China is focused on four key geopolitical priorities: safeguarding ter­ritorial integrity and internal security, promoting sustainable economic growth, counterbalancing U.S. influence in Asia, and fostering a positive re­gional image as a peaceful neighbor. the One Belt and One Road Initiative were introduced in 2013 by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Central Asia and Southeast Asian nations. The primary project of China’s ambitious vision for a contemporary revitalization of the Silk Road is the 3,000 km economic corri­dor under the umbrella of CPEC. President Xi described the cooperation as “We should use China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to drive our practical coopera­tion with focus on Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure development and indus­trial cooperation so that the fruits of its development will reach both all the peo­ple in Pakistan and the people of other countries in our region”

Pakistan and China are currently transitioning into the era of geo-economics and advancing towards regional connectivity. The hindrance in CPEC imple­mentation is linked to domestic issues, particularly challenges in planning and execution. Pakistan’s problematic democracy lacks introspection, leading to a persistent lack of progress in CPEC since its initiation.

However, the lack of transparency and secrecy surrounding project details fu­eled suspicions about costs. Despite being predominantly financed by conces­sional loans from Chinese commercial banks, the dual nature of the partner­ship led to conflicting implementation strategies. Pakistan’s mishandling of the project has now resulted in economic troubles similar to Sri Lanka, marked by missed timelines and unsustainable policies hampering revenue generation. This financial predicament underscores the practical challenges critics should acknowledge. The differing work approaches between China’s seriousness and dedication and Pakistan’s chaotic democracy, lack of commitment, and incom­petence create obstacles in executing the multibillion-dollar projects, compli­cating the path to CPEC success. The presence of Chinese workers on the project site has made them susceptible targets for terrorists opposing the initiative. Giv­en the high stakes, further delays are not affordable for China and criticism was directed at the preceding Pakistani government for mismanaging certain as­pects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Notably, concerns were raised over the insufficient transparency in the execution of projects, which led to questions about accountability and public trust. In addition, there were in­stances of inadequate communication and coordination, resulting in misunder­standings with provincial governments and local communities. Furthermore, the absence of a comprehensive strategy to address environmental impacts and regional disparities gave rise to doubts regarding the project’s long-term sustainability. These challenges emphasized the significance of effective gover­nance, strategic planning, and transparent communication when dealing with the complexities of initiatives like CPEC. Similarly, Political instability poses a significant challenge to the successful implementation of CPEC. To ensure the long-term success of CPEC, addressing and stabilizing the political landscape in both China and Pakistan is crucial, emphasizing the need for consistent policies, effective governance, and diplomatic solutions to regional challenges.

While the CPEC has been a source of optimism and progress for many, Balu­chistan, Pakistan’s largest province, contends with insufficient infrastructure, education, and healthcare facilities and intensifying the pre-existing dispari­ties. The security situation in Baluchistan further complicates matters, imped­ing the seamless execution of CPEC initiatives and leaving the region in a state of socio-economic hardship. Addressing these discrepancies and ensuring an equitable distribution of benefits stands as an urgent challenge for the sustain­able development of Baluchistan within the context of CPEC.

CPEC poses both challenges and opportunities for Pakistan, necessitating strategic solutions for its successful implementation. Key challenges include addressing regional disparities in the distribution of economic benefits, en­suring effective governance, and transparent decision-making to enhance project accountability. Security concerns along the corridor route must be re­solved to safeguard infrastructure and investments, while environmental sus­tainability is crucial to prevent adverse impacts on ecosystems. On the posi­tive side, CPEC offers significant prospects for economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development. To maximize these benefits, Pakistan should invest in education and skill development to enhance human capital. Addi­tionally, creating a favorable business environment and attracting foreign di­rect investment can amplify CPEC’s positive impact on the national economy. Successful implementation requires collaborative efforts between China and Pakistan, along with effective governance and strategic planning to navigate complexities and realize the initiative’s full potential.

Abubakr Janjua

The writer is an MPhil scholar.