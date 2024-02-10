Daud steers Lahore Lions to win in LRCA U16 Championship

LAHORE - Daud Tauqir Rana steered Lahore Lions to a convinc­ing 43-run victory over La­hore Eagles by 43 runs in the LRCA U16 Champion­ship match played at Model Town Greens. Batting first, Lahore Lions scored 221/3 in 40 overs with Daud Tau­qir smashing unbeaten 101, Aaliyan Bin Irfan 49 and Shahroz Shahid 28. Taj Mu­hammad and Zain Ali got one wicket each. In reply, Lahore Eagles were bundled out for 178/10. At Azhar Ali Acadmy, Lahore Falcons outsmarted Lahore Tigers by 75 runs. La­hore Falcons scored 232/9 in 40 overs and in reply, Lahore Tigers could score 157/5 in 40 overs. Ali Khokhar (57) was named man of the match. At Model Town Club Ground, Lahore Stallions toppled La­hore Hawks by 52 runs. La­hore Stallions posted 203/10 in 38.5 overs and in reply, Lahore Hawks were bundled out for 151/10 in 36.4 overs. M Zeerak (73) emerged as player of the match. At Crick­et Centre ground, Lahore Ravi defeated Lahore Thun­ders by 5 wickets.