Saturday, February 10, 2024
Daud steers Lahore Lions to win in LRCA U16 Championship

Daud steers Lahore Lions to win in LRCA U16 Championship
Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Daud Tauqir Rana steered Lahore Lions to a convinc­ing 43-run victory over La­hore Eagles by 43 runs in the LRCA U16 Champion­ship match played at Model Town Greens. Batting first, Lahore Lions scored 221/3 in 40 overs with Daud Tau­qir smashing unbeaten 101, Aaliyan Bin Irfan 49 and Shahroz Shahid 28. Taj Mu­hammad and Zain Ali got one wicket each. In reply, Lahore Eagles were bundled out for 178/10. At Azhar Ali Acadmy, Lahore Falcons outsmarted Lahore Tigers by 75 runs. La­hore Falcons scored 232/9 in 40 overs and in reply, Lahore Tigers could score 157/5 in 40 overs. Ali Khokhar (57) was named man of the match. At Model Town Club Ground, Lahore Stallions toppled La­hore Hawks by 52 runs. La­hore Stallions posted 203/10 in 38.5 overs and in reply, Lahore Hawks were bundled out for 151/10 in 36.4 overs. M Zeerak (73) emerged as player of the match. At Crick­et Centre ground, Lahore Ravi defeated Lahore Thun­ders by 5 wickets.

Staff Reporter

