Daud steers Lahore Lions to win in LRCA U16 Championship

LAHORE - Daud Tauqir Rana steered Lahore Lions to a convincing 43-run victory over Lahore Eagles by 43 runs in the LRCA U16 Championship match played at Model Town Greens. Batting first, Lahore Lions scored 221/3 in 40 overs with Daud Tauqir smashing unbeaten 101, Aaliyan Bin Irfan 49 and Shahroz Shahid 28. Taj Muhammad and Zain Ali got one wicket each. In reply, Lahore Eagles were bundled out for 178/10. At Azhar Ali Acadmy, Lahore Falcons outsmarted Lahore Tigers by 75 runs. Lahore Falcons scored 232/9 in 40 overs and in reply, Lahore Tigers could score 157/5 in 40 overs. Ali Khokhar (57) was named man of the match. At Model Town Club Ground, Lahore Stallions toppled Lahore Hawks by 52 runs. Lahore Stallions posted 203/10 in 38.5 overs and in reply, Lahore Hawks were bundled out for 151/10 in 36.4 overs. M Zeerak (73) emerged as player of the match. At Cricket Centre ground, Lahore Ravi defeated Lahore Thunders by 5 wickets.