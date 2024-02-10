‘Dune: Part Two’ director decided to tell sequel story his own way

LOS ANGELES - Canadian director Denis Ville­neuve is inviting audiences back to the desert planet Arrakis for “Dune: Part Two,” the second in­stallment of the sci-fi epic star­ring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The “Dune” franchise is based on author Frank Her­bert’s highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name.

“Dune: Part Two,” distributed by Warner Bros (WBD.O) ar­rives in U.S. theaters on March 1. The first “Dune” film, which was also directed by Villeneuve came out in 2021, followed the character Paul as he went from being the noble heir to House Atreides to being stranded with his mother, Jessica, on the planet Arrakis. Eventually, Paul is revered as the messiah of the Arrakis locals, called the Fre­men. For the second film, Vil­leneuve decided to go with a different timeline than Herbert originally did, making “Dune: Part Two” pick up right after the first film ends, rather than rep­licating the two-year time jump from the novels. His cinematic sequence of events lends his version of the story a unique look that is new to both book fans and movie audiences.