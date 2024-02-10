Election Safety

Amidst the recent wave of violence that has swept through the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa and various districts of Balochistan, Paki­stan faces significant challenges and security threats during its electoral process.

On Thursday alone, at least nine individuals lost their lives, and over a dozen were injured in nearly two dozen incidents of violence. In Dera Ismail Khan, five brave police personnel were martyred, with two sustaining injuries in a targeted attack on their patrol vehicle by militants. This attack, cou­pled with numerous others across the country, underscores the grave dangers posed to both citizens and security forces during elections. The loss of lives, particularly those of po­lice personnel and civilians, in targeted assaults on polling stations and security forces, is deeply concerning. In Dera Ismail Khan, the martyrdom of five police officers highlights the risks faced by those tasked with ensuring the safety of voters and maintaining order during elections. Such attacks not only disrupt the electoral process but also instil fear and undermine the fundamental rights of citizens to participate in democratic processes freely and without intimidation.

Despite efforts to maintain peace and tighten security ar­rangements, the persistence of violence in certain areas un­derscores the complex and volatile nature of the security landscape during elections. Balochistan, in particular, wit­nessed over 20 incidents of violence, including explosions and rocket attacks, resulting in casualties among both civil­ians and security personnel.

The attacks on various buildings, including schools used as polling stations, demonstrate a blatant disregard for dem­ocratic principles and the safety of voters. Moving forward, it is essential to address the root causes of such violence, in­cluding socio-political grievances and the presence of mili­tant elements, to ensure a more stable and secure electoral environment. Addressing these challenges requires a con­certed effort from both government authorities and civil so­ciety to ensure free, fair, and safe elections for all Pakistanis.