Elections held, transfer of power to be a test of politicians: Mian Zahid

KARACHI - Chairman of National Busi­ness Group Pakistan, Presi­dent Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial min­ister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that general elec­tions have been held, and the people were now wait­ing for the official results. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that when the new government was empowered, it must start preparing the budget and plan for debt repayments.

Mian Zahid Hussain said the government will need another IMF program for debt servicing as the current agreement will be complet­ed by the end of next month. He said that all the political parties have prioritized the economy in their manifes­tos, so the public hopes that the new government will take steps to provide some relief amid severe economic punishment. The business leader said servicing local and foreign debt had be­come a major problem. The volume of these loans and their interest has increased so much that the govern­ment was forced to borrow even for operational spend­ing. The main reason for the increased debt is the tax system’s weakness. In ad­dition, large sums of money have been wasted on po­litical agendas rather than improving the economy. He said the resources have been wasted on many poor­ly designed projects, most of which have been completed for political benefits.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the debt has reached 82 percent of the GDP, 667 per­cent higher than the govern­ment revenue, which equals 328 percent of our exports. He said the country’s debt has doubled in the last sev­en years to $ 124 billion, of which 22 percent was to be paid in less than one year, which was a big challenge. The business leader noted that political leaders and the establishment have become convinced that the country can no longer be run as if it were going on. Many believe the situation will get out of hand without improvements and strong decisions. He said that what the new gov­ernment will do to provide relief to the masses remains to be seen. It was expected to improve tax administration, tax agricultural incomes, and boost industrial and agricultural sectors. Taxing wholesalers and retailers and reducing the volume of the undocumented economy were necessary for the coun­try’s survival.