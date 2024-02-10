Emirates storm into play-offs with 30-run triumph over Vipers

MI Emirates continued to reign supreme in the ILT20 Season 2, registering a resounding 30-run victory against the Desert Vipers at the Zayed Cricket Stadium to become the first team to secure the berth in the play-offs.

Completing their sixth victory in eight matches, the MI Emirates asserted themselves with a first innings score of 188/5 buoyed by an elegant knock of 65 runs from Kusal Perera and a late innings assault from Nicholas Pooran (39). Ambati Rayudu also produced impeccable value for this team with a hard-fought stint that earned 44 runs.

The Vipers run-chase never found momentum, encumbered by the clinical bowling of the MI Emirates, they lost wickets at frequent intervals, including five in the powerplay.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the Emirates’ bowling attack with impressive figures of 4/31. His four overs scripted the dismissals of Colin Munro, Adam Hose, Azam Khan and Luke Wood to limit the Desert Vipers to 158/8 in 20 overs

Brief Scores:

MI Emirates bt Desert Vipers by 30 runs.

MI Emirates 188 for 5 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 65, Ambati Rayudu 44, Nicholas Pooran 39, Mohd Amir 2 for 29);

Desert Vipers 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Ali Naseer 63 n.o, Luke Wood 30, Azam Khan 19, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 for 31)

Player of the Match: Nicholas Pooran