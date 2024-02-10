Saturday, February 10, 2024
Five dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

February 10, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  City police busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their five members along with illegal weapons,cash and other items, here on Friday. Police spokesman said that Millat Town police on a tip-off conducted raid in Bhaiwala and arrested three outlaws of a dacoit gang who were wanted by the police in a number of cases. 

Similarly, Madina Town police also nabbed two dacoits from Saeed col­ony and recovered motorcycle,cash, weapons and other items from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

