Four martyred policemen of DI Khan attack laid to rest

DIR LOWER - The funeral prayer of four police­men martyred in Dera Ismail Khan’s terrorist attack was offered at their native villag­es here on Friday. The Ni­maz-e-Janaza of the martyred Sub-Inspector, Sultan You­suf was offered at the ances­tral village Kambatt in Lal Qil­la, while, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable, Mu­hammad Sabir was held at Amlook Darra, Talash. The Nimaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable Ali Muhammad was offered in Badwan and the fu­neral prayer of martyred con­stable Israr Ahmad was of­fered at the stral graveyard in Bandagai area of Talash. District Police Officer, Low­er Dir, Ziauddin Ahmad, DSPs Circle, DPS Headquarters, SP Elite Force, police officers, ffi­cials and a large number of the area people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred policemen. Smartly turned-out contingents of po­lice presented salutes to the coffins of the martyrs while police officers laid wreaths at their graves. The DPO and police officers offered condo­lences and expressed sympa­thies with the bereaved fam­ilies. DPO Ziauddin Ahmad said our martyred policemen rendered their lives for the cause of peace and security of the motherland. He said the children of the martyred were like our own children and the department will not leave the families of martyrs alone in this critical time.