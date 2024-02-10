Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gilani asks political parties to unite for sake of nation

Gilani asks political parties to unite for sake of nation
Agencies
February 10, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  MNA-elect national assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party, Yusuf Raza Gilani appealed all political stake­holders to unite for the sake of the nation with sole motive of bringing the country out of hitting quag­mire. He was talking to media after getting the raz­er-thin majority of 293 votes from his constituency NA-148 through the unofficial result’s announce­ment after concluding the polls last day. 

He felicitated PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari and the Co-chairman, Asif Zardari for chalking out the inspiring manifesto of the party, PPP that according to him, was much loved by peo­ple of Multan. Bilawal Bhutto had effectively run the political campaign across the country, he said. 

Pakistan People’s Party was moving up to bring political and economic stability in coordination with all stakeholders across the country. He said the PPP with the help of stakeholders would develop foreign policy and express resolve to wipe out terrorism with full commitment and determination. 

Boy gets injured in firing by jubilant supporters of PML-N

Underlining the current turmoil hitting the northwest border, he said Afghanistan was our brotherly country and that the nation’s prosperity was profoundly linked to stability in Afghanistan. 

He termed the most significant problems sway­ing over the country was inflation and rising un­employment. He urged all political stakeholders to unite for the one-liner agenda based on de­veloping people economically. Gilani said his all children got elected and vowed that they would work as a team to resolve the problems of the masses. The more we will strengthen economi­cally, the better we stand up in a dignified way at all global forums, he said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024