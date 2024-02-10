Gold rate remains unchanged at Rs215,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs215,500 on Friday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associ­ation reported. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs184,756 and Rs169,360 respectively whereas the price of per tola and ten gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market witnessed no change and was traded at $2,053, Association reported.