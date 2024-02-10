PTI-backed independents grab five NA seats in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In the provincial metropolis of Peshawar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates secured four out of the total five national assembly seats and clinched the majority share in the provincial assembly by winning five out of the total 13 seats in the general elections held last Thursday across the country.
According to unofficial results, on the National Assembly seat (NA-28), Noor Alam Khan of Jamiat Ulamat-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) emerged as the winner with a total of 138,389 votes, while PTI-backed independent candidate Sajid Nawaz remained the runner-up with 65,119 votes.
The total cast votes in the national assembly constituency stood at 241,123, with 4,679 rejected, and the percentage of polled votes remained at 62.06 per cent.
Similarly, in the unofficial results of NA-29 Peshawar, PTI-backed candidate Arbab Amir Ayub won with 68,394 votes, defeating the Awami National Party’s Saqibullah Khan, who secured the second position with 18,776 votes. The constituency had a total of 131,994 polled votes, with 3,891 rejected, resulting in a percentage of 34.49%.
Likewise, in the same party-backed victory, independent candidate Shandana Gulzar won NA-30 with a clear margin of about fifty thousand votes, receiving 78,971 votes, while JUI-F’s Nasir Musazai remained in second place with 20,950 votes. The constituency recorded 131,994 cast votes, with 4,768 votes rejected, and a polled votes ratio of 33%.
On NA-31 Peshawar-III, unofficial results revealed that PTI-backed independent candidate Sher Ali Arbab secured victory with 50,722 votes, followed by PPP’s Arbab Alamgir with 47,457 votes. The constituency recorded a total of 98,573 cast votes, with 1,953 rejected, and a polled votes ratio of 32.23%.
Similarly, in the fifth constituency of the provincial metropolis, NA-32, unofficial results showed that PTI-backed independent candidate Asif Khan secured 50,217 votes, while ANP’s seasoned politician Ghulam Ahmed Bilour came in second with 28,145 votes. The constituency recorded 98,715 cast votes, with 2,422 votes rejected for various reasons, resulting in a percentage of the total polled votes of 17.19%.
Additionally, PTI-backed candidates secured five out of the total 13 provincial assembly seats, while PPPP and PML-N each secured two. Awami National Party, Pervez Khatak’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Patriot (PTI-P), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), and an independent candidate each secured one seat in the general elections held in 2024 last Thursday.
Unofficial results indicated that Pakistan People’s Party candidate Karamatullah Chagharmati won PK-72 with 18,527 votes, while former deputy speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and PTI-backed independent candidate Mehmood Jan came second with 14,332 votes.
Similarly, in provincial assembly constituency PK-73, PTI-backed independent candidate Waseem Akbar Hayat confirmed the seat with 21,949 votes, while JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Haseeb Haqqani came second with 14,752 votes.
Likewise, unofficial results showed that JUI’s Ejaz Muhammad won from PK-74 with 45,959 votes, while former MPA and PTI-backed independent candidate Arbab Jahandad came second with 21,817 votes.
The Awami National Party’s candidate on PK-75, Arbab Usman, secured the seat with 43,783 votes, while the PTI’s independent candidate Malik Shahab Hussain became the runner-up with 23,968 votes, according to unofficial results.
Similarly, in PK-76, unofficial results indicated that PTI-backed independent candidate Samiullah succeeded by achieving 18,880 votes, and ANP’s former MPA Khushdal Khan advocate remained the runner-up with 12,986 votes.
In provincial assembly constituency PK-77, PTI-backed independent candidate Sher Ali Afridi secured 30,544 votes and remained in the first position, while ANP’s Salahuddin came second with 15,653 votes.
In PK-78, PML-N candidate Zahir Khan won the seat with 22,559 votes, and PTI’s independent candidate and former Mayor of Peshawar, Arbab Asim, came second with 17,125 votes, while in PK-79, the same party’s Jalal Khan was leading by 16,031 votes, and PTI’s independent candidate and Ex-provincial finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra came second with 11,495 votes.
Similarly, according to unofficial results, PPP’s Arbab Zarq Khan won from PK-80 Peshawar with 23,311 votes, followed by the PTI’s independent candidate Hamid-ul Haq with 10,251 votes.
In PK-81, PTI’s independent candidate Syed Qasim Ali Shah won with 44,310 votes, while ANP’s Arsalan Khan Nazim came second with 8,177 votes.
Likewise, in unofficial results on PK-82, a purely independent candidate, Malik Tariq Awan, confirmed the seat by getting 20,334 votes against the Ex-provincial minister and PTI-backed independent candidate Kamran Bangash, who remained second with 14,030 votes.
In PK-83, PTI’s independent candidate Meena Khan Afridi won by a clear margin of 38,117 votes against the ANP’s lady candidate Samar Haroon Bilour, who came second with 33,500 votes.
Similarly, according to unofficial results, PTI’s former MPA and party’s party-backed independent candidate Fazl-e-Elahi won PK-84 by getting 25,850 votes, while ANP’s Farhad Khan came second with 8,248 votes.