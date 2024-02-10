Gujar Khan witnesses nail-biting contest in 3 constituencies

GUJAR KHAN - Gujar Khan witnessed a nail-biting con­test in its three constituencies of NA-52, PP-08, and PP-09 as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates emerged victorious, respectively. According to details, suspense and disappointment gripped the voters of the area as final results could not be issued before 24 hours after the closing of the polling process. A tough competition was ob­served in all constituencies of the tehsil from where National Assembly Speaker and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was vying for his re-election.

Among the successful candidates in NA-52 (Rawalpindi-I), Raja Pervez Ashraf of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamen­tarian (PPPP) bagged 112,265 votes with a lead of 20,718 votes against the PTI-backed independent candidate, Col (R) Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti, who managed to get 91,547 votes. Meanwhile, Raja Jawaid Ikhlas of PML-N secured 72,062 votes, and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) got 37,156 votes. An unexpected delay in the issuance of NA-52 results had de­moralised the supporters of the PPPP and PTI, as both candidates had a neck-to-neck competition in most of the poll­ing stations. As per the late-night results, Mr. Ashraf was leading the results with around 65,000 votes, and Mr. Bhatti was following him with around 48,000 votes. The transmission of results and the is­suance of Form-45 from many polling stations in the tehsil to the PPP election office remained suspended until the issu­ance of official results by the Returning Officer’s office on Friday evening. Sup­porters of both the PPP and PTI remained anxiously waiting outside the RO office after Friday afternoon in the hopes of the victory of their favourite candidates. The PPPP supporters celebrated the victory of Mr. Ashraf by inundating the G.T. Road, chanting slogans, and cracking fireworks. The turnout in the constituency was re­corded 50.48% with 336,316 polled votes out of 666,216 registered votes.

In the PP-08 constituency, the elder son of the NA speaker, Raja Khurram Pervaiz was contesting on PPPP ticket but succumbed before Chaudhry Jawaid Kausar of the PTI. The former secured 40,603 votes while the latter outnum­bered him by getting elected MPA af­ter securing 47,526 votes. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi of the PML-N managed to bag 27,577 votes. According to the late-night results, Khurram Pervaiz was leading the results with a difference of around 3,000 votes against Mr. Kausar, but the final results announced the victory of the PTI. The voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 45.88%, with 155,558 votes out of 339,042 total registered votes.

In the PP-09 constituency, Raja Shau­kat Aziz Bhatti of the PML-N won against the PPPP candidate, Chaudhry Sarfraz Ali Khan. Bhatti managed to secure 50,560 votes, while Khan stood runner-up by securing 43,528 votes. Meanwhile, PTI-backed independent candidate Mu­nir Ahmed Bhatti secured 35,871 votes. The number of total registered voters in the constituency was 327,174 including 168,246 male and 158,928 female vot­ers. According to the final results, the voter turnout remained 55.18% in the constituency with 180543 polled votes.

PTI NA CANDIDATE ARRESTED

The PTI-backed independent candidate Col (R) Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti along with two supporters was arrested from outside the RO office, a few hours before the issu­ance of final results, by Gujar Khan police for allegedly snatching laptops and official documents from the presiding officer of Harnal polling station. According to the press release issued by Rawalpindi police, the polling officer had reached the RO of­fice after finishing his job at the station to submit the results and his car was stopped by Mr. Bhatti. Police stated they immedi­ately responded to the highhandedness and arrested the candidate along with his accomplices identified as Ali Raza and Arslan, adding that the laptop and docu­ments were recovered at the spot.