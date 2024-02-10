Hetmyer’s explosive unbeaten 53 and Zubair’s 4 wicket leads Giants to win over Sharjah

Shimron Hetmyer, wearing his favourite jersey number 189 and sporting his white coloured hair, flayed the Sharjah Warriors bowling attack to score an unbeaten 53 runs and helped Gulf Giants post an impressive total of 187 for 6 in 20 overs and win the 22nd match of the ILT20 season 2 by 79 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hetmyer’s knock off 28 balls studded with three boundaries and four sixes entertained the Sunday crowd that filled almost every seat at the Dubai International Stadium.

He recorded a partnership of 35 runs with Gerhard Erasmus (17) for the fifth wicket and 59 runs for the sixth wicket with Jamie Overton (25).

Hetmyer’s show began after Chris Lynn hit 45 runs off 32 balls with six boundaries and a six and had put on 66 runs for the second wicket in 47 balls. Warriors’ left-arm spinner Sean Williams picked three wickets for 46.

The Warriors’ chase began on a disastrous note. UAE’s 18-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan, bowling the first over, struck by getting opener Niroshan Dickwella caught behind with the first ball, and one-drop Joe Denly with the second delivery, caught by Jordan at mid-off. Their batters continued to fall at regular intervals with Johnson Charles too being caught behind off Overton for 2.

After skipper Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who hit a brave 39, was caught by Cox off Drakes, and Sean Williams too was out caught by Afzal Khan at short third man off Zuhaib Zubair for 3, half the side was back in the dug-out for 44. After this, Giants’ victory was a mere formality. Lewis Gregory hit 30 runs but UAE’s 20-year-old leg spinner Zuhaib Zubair sped up Giants’ victory bagging four wickets for 22 runs.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants bt Sharjah Warriors by 79 runs.

Gulf Giants 187 for 6 in 20 overs (James Vince 20, Chris Lynn 45, Shimron Hetmyer 53n.o, Jamie Overton 25, Sean Williams 3 for 46)

Sharjah Warriors 108 in 17.3 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 39, Lewis Gregory 30, Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 16, Zuhaib Zubair 4 for 22)

Player of the Match: Zuhaib Zubair