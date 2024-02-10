I wasn’t surprised over success of independent candidates: Awn

LAHORE - Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) leader, Awn Chaudhry has said that he was not surprised over the victory of independent candidates and let see forward.
Talking to a private news channel here on Friday, he said that IPP has mutual understanding with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and we want to ensure political stability in the country.
Awn Chaudhry urged the successful independent candidates to think about the future of country setting aside the personal interests. The IPP leader said that its time to make efforts for betterment of Pakistan and party heads would take decisions in the larger interest of country.