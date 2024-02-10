I wasn’t surprised over success of independent candidates: Awn

LAHORE - Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) leader, Awn Chaudhry has said that he was not surprised over the vic­tory of independent candidates and let see forward.

Talking to a private news channel here on Friday, he said that IPP has mutual understanding with Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and we want to ensure political stability in the country.

Awn Chaudhry urged the success­ful independent candidates to think about the future of country setting aside the personal interests. The IPP leader said that its time to make ef­forts for betterment of Pakistan and party heads would take decisions in the larger interest of country.