ICCI, FPCCI for joint efforts to address key issues of businessmen

ISLAMABAD - President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari called on President Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh here on Fri­day and discussed with him the ways and means to work closely to address the key issues of the busi­ness community. Speaking on the occasion, Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the busi­ness community was the backbone of the economy and FPCCI would take all possible measures to re­solve their issues and fa­cilitate them in business development. He said that the FPCCI would work with the newly elected govern­ment to address the eco­nomic challenges, tackle the issue of rising inflation, reduce high policy interest rate, improve exports, en­hance forex reserves, and revive the economy. The FPCCI President said that he would take all chambers of commerce and trade associations on board on important matters of the economy to present a con­sensus voice of the busi­ness community to the government. He said that he would work closely with the newly elected government to promote ease of doing business in the country and improve the economy. Speaking during the meeting, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the economy of Pakistan was facing multiple challenges and the President FPCCI should cooperate with the newly elected government to steer the country out of economic crisis and put it on the path of sustainable economic development.