Saturday, February 10, 2024
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi likely to be indicted in 190 million reference case

Web Desk
10:12 AM | February 10, 2024
National

 An accountability court in Islamabad is set to hear the case against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on 190 million pounds reference, today.

Judge Muhammad Bashir will hear the case of 190 million pounds reference against PTI founder and his wife in Adiala jail.

There is a possibility of indictment against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds reference case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference in the accountability court against the PTI chairman pertaining to the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam.

The PTI founder has already been convicted in three cases, 'cipher case', 'Toshkhana case' and illegal marriage case. 

