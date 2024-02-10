Independents rule political arena of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The independent candidates ruled the political arena of Faisalabad during gen­eral election 2024 by securing 8 out of 10 national assembly and 17 out of 21 Punjab assembly seats in the district. Many heavy weight political figures, including Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Hajji Akram Ansar, Rana Farooq Saeed and Humayun Akhtar faced defeat in tough contest. According to unofficial results announced by retuning officers, PML-N’s candidate Muhammad Shehbaz Babar grabbed NA seat from Faisalabad while result of one national assembly seat NA-102 is being awaited.

PML-N candidate Chaudahry Abid Sher Ali and an independent candidate Chan­gaiz Khan were in tough contest in this constituency. However, the remaining 8 seats were captured by the independent candidates in this district. Similarly, only 4 PML-N candidates won provincial as­sembly seats while remaining 17 seats of provincial constituencies were grasped by independent candidates in Faisalabad. According to the unofficial results, inde­pendent candidate Ali Afzal Sahi won the election from NA-95 (Faisalabad-I) by se­curing 144,761 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Azad Ali Tabassum bagged 93,938 votes. The overall turnout remained 55.41 % in this constituency.

In NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), an indepen­dent candidate Rae Haidar Ali Khan won the election by securing 134,485 votes while his runner up PML-N candidate Nawab Sher got 92,504 votes and over­all turnout in this constancy remained 49.88 %. Another independent candidate Muhammad Saad Ullah won the election from NA-97 (Faisalabad-III) by secur­ing 72,614 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Ali Gohar Khan bagged 70,311 votes. The overall turnout re­mained 51.17 % in this constancy. Only in NA-98 (Faisalabad-IV), Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawas (PML-N) candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Shehbaz Babar won the election with 119,443 votes while his runner up Mumtaz Ahmad who was an independent candidate could bag 105,434 votes and the overall turnout in this constancy remained 50.79 %.

In NA-99 (Faisalabad-V), an inde­pendent candidate Umar Farooq won the election by securing 120,430 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candi­date Muhammad Qasim Farooq bagged 79,971 votes. The overall turnout re­mained 52.55 % in this constancy. Anoth­er independent candidate Nisar Ahmad won the election from NA-100 (Faisala­bad-VI) by securing 131,996 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Rana Sana Ullah Khan could bag 112,403 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 51.19 %. In NA-101 (Faisala­bad-VII), an independent candi­date Rana Atif won the election with 134,840 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Ir­fan Ahmad bagged 89,571 votes. The overall turnout remained 49.68 % in this constituency.

An independent candidate Muhammad Ali Sarfraz also won the election from NA-103 (Fais­alabad-IX) by securing 147,734 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansar bagged 86,662 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 48.25 %. In NA-104 (Faisala­bad-X), another independent candidate Sahibzada Muham­mad Hamid Raza won the gen­eral election with 128,687 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Daniyal Ahmad bagged 92,594 votes. The overall turnout remained 49.58 % in this constituency.

Similarly, in PP-98 (Faisalabad-I), an independent candidate Junaid Afzal Sahi won the Punjab Assembly election from by securing 73,536 votes while his run­ner up IPP candidate Muhammad Ajmal bagged 47,828 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 57.11 %. Another independent candi­date Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhary won the election from PP-99 (Faisalabad-II) by securing 55,991 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Shoaib Idrees bagged 42,765 votes. The overall turnout remained 52.92 % in this constituency. An independent candidate Umair Wasi Chaudhary won the election from PP-100 (Faisalabad-III) with 48,298 votes while his runner up PMLN candi­date Khan Bahadur could grab 44,433 votes and the overall turnout in this con­stituency remained 50.91 %.