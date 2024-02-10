Independents’ win shows polls fairness: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday, felicitating nation over the peaceful and orderly conduct of general elections, said the caretaker government had fulfilled the solemn pledge of holding elections in line with time-frame, given by Election Commission of Pakistan( ECP).
Addressing a press conference along with Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ijaz, he said despite speculations and multiple
challenges, “we have consistently stood by our stand regarding the conduct of elections”. To a question, he said a large number of independent candidates were elected which was the indication of the fairness of the electoral process. Replying to a question, he said there was no shutdown of Internet on elections day and added the fixed broadband was functioning and social media platforms were fully used by the subscribers. He pointed out the Internet suspension was not specific to Pakistan since many countries opted for the shutdown of Internet service, simply due to security reasons. Sharing data, he said that in 2022, the Internet was shut down 187 times in 35 countries of the world and a neighbouring country, with purported democratic credentials, closed Internet service for 84 times. He said Pakistan had been fighting the longest war against the scourge of terrorism with over hundred thousand martyrdoms. He said on elections day, 16 persons lost their lives in 61 incidents of violence and on the previous day, 28 persons were martyred in two incidents of terrorism.