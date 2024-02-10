Independents’ win shows polls fairness: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for In­formation, Broadcasting and Par­liamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday, felicitating nation over the peaceful and orderly conduct of general elections, said the caretaker government had fulfilled the solemn pledge of holding elections in line with time-frame, given by Election Commission of Pakistan( ECP).

Addressing a press conference along with Caretaker Interior Min­ister Dr Gohar Ijaz, he said despite speculations and multiple

challeng­es, “we have consistent­ly stood by our stand re­garding the conduct of elections”. To a question, he said a large number of independent candidates were elected which was the indication of the fair­ness of the electoral pro­cess. Replying to a ques­tion, he said there was no shutdown of Internet on elections day and add­ed the fixed broadband was functioning and so­cial media platforms were fully used by the subscrib­ers. He pointed out the Internet suspension was not specific to Pakistan since many countries opt­ed for the shutdown of In­ternet service, simply due to security reasons. Shar­ing data, he said that in 2022, the Internet was shut down 187 times in 35 countries of the world and a neighbouring coun­try, with purported demo­cratic credentials, closed Internet service for 84 times. He said Pakistan had been fighting the longest war against the scourge of terrorism with over hundred thousand martyrdoms. He said on elections day, 16 persons lost their lives in 61 inci­dents of violence and on the previous day, 28 per­sons were martyred in two incidents of terrorism.