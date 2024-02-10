January most violent month in Haiti in two years: UN

GENEVA - More than 1,100 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti in January alone, mak­ing it the most violent month in the country in two years of conflict, the UN rights chief said Friday. “The already dire human rights situation has deteriorated even further, amid unrelent­ing and expanding gang violence, with disas­trous consequences for Haitians,” Volker Turk said in a statement. The rights office said at least 806 people not involved in violent exchanges tak­ing place were killed, injured, or kidnapped in January, while around 300 gang members were killed or injured. That brings the total num­ber of people affected to 1,108 -- more than three times the num­ber recorded in January 2023, it said. UN rights office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said that of those affected dur­ing the month, 547 had been killed and 266 had been kidnapped. The Western hemisphere’s poorest nation, Haiti has been in turmoil for years, with armed gangs taking over parts of the country and unleashing brutal violence, leaving the economy and public health system in tatters. The 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the coun­try further into chaos. No elections have taken place since 2016 and the presidency remains vacant. Gangs now run rampant in large swaths of the country, and ho­micides in Haiti more than doubled last year to nearly 4,800 according to a UN report released Tuesday. The rights of­fice said the impact of the violence on children was of particular con­cern, with 167 children killed or injured by bul­lets last year.