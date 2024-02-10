Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88: media reports

TOKYO - Celebrated Japanese con­ductor Seiji Ozawa, who led world-renowned orchestras, has died at his home in Tokyo aged 88, local media reported on Friday. Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese me­dia reported he died of heart failure on Tuesday, with the Asahi Shimbun saying the fu­neral was attended by close relatives. Ozawa was born in 1935 in the Chinese province of Manchuria, then a Japanese colony, and started learning piano at elementary school.

But he broke two fingers while playing rugby -- another passion -- as a teenager and switched to conducting. He moved abroad in 1959 and met some of the greatest luminaries of the classical music world, in­cluding the composer and con­ductor Leonard Bernstein, be­coming his assistant at the New York Philharmonic in the 1961-1962 season. Ozawa went on to lead orchestras in Chicago, Toronto and San Francisco. He also had a 29-year stint as musical director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, where a concert hall was named after him. He left in 2002 to become chief conductor at the Vienna State Opera until 2010.