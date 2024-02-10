Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88: media reports

Agencies
February 10, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

TOKYO  -  Celebrated Japanese con­ductor Seiji Ozawa, who led world-renowned orchestras, has died at his home in Tokyo aged 88, local media reported on Friday. Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese me­dia reported he died of heart failure on Tuesday, with the Asahi Shimbun saying the fu­neral was attended by close relatives. Ozawa was born in 1935 in the Chinese province of Manchuria, then a Japanese colony, and started learning piano at elementary school.

But he broke two fingers while playing rugby -- another passion -- as a teenager and switched to conducting. He moved abroad in 1959 and met some of the greatest luminaries of the classical music world, in­cluding the composer and con­ductor Leonard Bernstein, be­coming his assistant at the New York Philharmonic in the 1961-1962 season. Ozawa went on to lead orchestras in Chicago, Toronto and San Francisco. He also had a 29-year stint as musical director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, where a concert hall was named after him. He left in 2002 to become chief conductor at the Vienna State Opera until 2010.

Robert Badinter, who ended death penalty in France, dead at 95

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024