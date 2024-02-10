Kamran, Sahibzada, Saud shine on day one in President’s Trophy final

LAHORE - Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan and Saud Shakeel struck centuries for SNGPL against WAPDA on day one of the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

After being put into bat, SNGPL scored 479-7 in 80 overs. After los­ing Test cricketer Abid Ali for no score, right-handed batters Sahibza­da Farhan and Kamran Ghulam got together and knitted a 214-run partnership for the second wicket. Sahibzada, who has featured in five T20Is for Pakistan, top-scored for the side, scoring 161 off 206 balls, hitting 22 fours and two sixes. 28-year-old Kamran was the second centurion for his side in the first innings. He scored a 136-ball 101, which included 16 fours.

Saud Shakeel, who has featured in 10 Test matches, and was also part of the Pakistan squad against Aus­tralia recently, returned undefeated on 123 off 81 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes.

That SNGPL managed to score around six an over in 80 overs was largely due to a quick-fire 44 off 20 balls from Mubasir Khan. The right-handed batter, coming to bat at number seven, struck four sixes and two fours over the course of his in­nings. For WAPDA, captain Iftikhar Ahmed and Tahir Hussain bagged two wickets apiece.