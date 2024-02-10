Kashmir Dispute Settlement

An engaging and captivat­ing interactive session took place at the United Nations headquarters in Con­ference Room 6, on the subject of: “Challeng­es to the Realization of Right to Self-De­termination in the Contemporary Glob­al Context.” The main speakers who partic­ipated in the fascinating event included: Ms. Fionnuala d. NiAolain, Former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counter-terrorism; Commissioner at International Court of Justice; and Professor at University of Minnesota; Ambas­sador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan; Am­bassador M. Maged Abdelaziz, Permanent Observer Mission of the League of Arab States; Ambassador Hameed Ajibaiye Opeloyeru, Permanent Observ­er for the Organization of Islam­ic Cooperation (OIC) and Dr. Gh­ulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace & Justice. Others who participated in the general discussion included the Ambas­sador of Algeria, Ambassador of Eretria, Representatives from the embassy of India, Iran, Turkey, Venezuela, Morocco and Syria.

Ambassador Munir Akram who presided over the meeting warned that unresolved conflicts of Kashmir and Palestine pose a great threat to the international peace and security. The right of self-determination was the “bed­rock” of the modern internation­al system, the fundamental prin­ciple of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human rights. But, there were still exam­ples where peoples continue to be denied the right of self-deter­mination. “I would focus on the fact that we face two situations at least, where the right of self-determination is being flagrantly denied: One is Palestine and the second is Jammu and Kashmir,” Ambassador Akram empha­sized. Ambassador Akram added that the denial of self-determina­tion to the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserves the full atten­tion of the international commu­nity, pointing out that massive violations of human rights were taking place there and that the dispute over Jammu and Kash­mir between India and Pakistan is an ever-present threat to inter­national peace and security.

The Kashmir tragedy, Amb. Akram said, has intensified af­ter the unilateral measures tak­en on August 5, 2019 that ended the statehood of Kashmir with India using brutal measures to clamp down on the unrest in be­sieged Kashmir. Ambassador Ha­meed Opeloyeru, OIC Perma­nent Observer to the UN said, “The OIC firmly supports the le­gitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determi­nation. OIC has always declared that the final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions is indispens­able for a durable peace and se­curity in South Asia.”

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, ‘World Forum for Peace Justice’ who came from Washington to attend the rally said, “What prin­ciples and instruments do Kash­miris invoke for the redress of the wrongs inflicted on them? Not any conceived and inspired sole­ly by their religion. They call for adherence to principles which are recognized by the Charter as basic to a peaceful and stable world order. The self-determina­tion of peoples which have a de­fined and recognized individuali­ty and fulfillment of international agreements constitute the sum and substance of their claim. The documents the Kashmiris rely upon were composed by west­ern hands in the Security Coun­cil of the United Nations. Yet they are being sidelined by those who believe in peace, justice and hu­man dignity.” “The posture of ad­mitting no wrong which remains habitually Indian is receiving much encouragement from the very world powers that loudly swear a commitment to human rights, international law, univer­sal principles and democratic values. The encouragement is af­forded by the very potent means of studied silence over the viola­tions being committed in Kash­mir, no matter how rampant. Let me cite an example.

Dr. Fai maintained “This re­spectful protection provided to the occupation regime in Kash­mir by world powers is a most de­pressing example of the double standards that are maintained in upholding the values which were enshrined in the United Nations Charter, Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other interna­tional covenants and treaties. One cannot successfully fight a war against extremism while fertiliz­ing the sense of injustice that is one of the roots of extremism. One cannot overcome the religious ex­tremism if one keeps supplying them proof that, for redressing in­justice, peaceful secular processes are but a pretense or a trap.”

During her intervention, Ms. Suman Sonkar, the Indian del­egate said that Kashmir was an integral part of India and will re­main so; and that there is peace and development in Kashmir. In response to her statement, Dr. Fai raised two questions: one, In­dia should ask Antonio Guterres why he insists that Kashmir con­flict should be resolved under UN Charter and applicable UN Security Council resolutions, if it was an integral part of India; and second, given that there is peace and development in Kashmir, then why India needs to keep 900,000 of its military and para­military stationed in Kashmir?

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai

The writer is the Secretary General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum. He can be reached at gnfai2003@yahoo.com