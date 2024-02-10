Kashmir Liberation Cell organizes rally to remember Afzal Guru

RAWALPINDI - A rally was organized at Chandni Chowk in Rawalpindi on Friday, by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell to pay tributes to prominent Kashmiri leaders Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt on their martyrdom anniversaries.
India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on this day in 2013 and sent prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, to the gallows in the same jail on February 11, 1984. Their bodies were buried in the premises of the jail.
The speakers addressing the rally said both the martyred leaders are great heroes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and India should immediately hand over their bodies to the Kashmiris for proper burial. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs are a ray of hope for Kashmiris struggling for right to self-determination. They said bodies of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt, buried in the premises of the prison instead of handing over to their families, is a manifestation of the worst form of Hindu extremism.