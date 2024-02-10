Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kashmir Liberation Cell organizes rally to remember Afzal Guru

APP
February 10, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   A ral­ly was organized at Chand­ni Chowk in Rawalpindi on Friday, by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell to pay tributes to prominent Kashmiri leaders Muham­mad Afzal Guru and Mu­hammad Maqbool Butt on their martyrdom anniver­saries.

India had hanged Mu­hammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on this day in 2013 and sent prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maq­bool Butt, to the gallows in the same jail on Febru­ary 11, 1984. Their bodies were buried in the prem­ises of the jail.

The speakers address­ing the rally said both the martyred leaders are great heroes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and India should immediate­ly hand over their bodies to the Kashmiris for prop­er burial. They said the sac­rifices of Kashmiri martyrs are a ray of hope for Kash­miris struggling for right to self-determination. They said bodies of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt, buried in the premises of the pris­on instead of handing over to their families, is a mani­festation of the worst form of Hindu extremism.

Khurram Sher Zaman loses Karachi’s NA-241 seat

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024