Kashmir Liberation Cell organizes rally to remember Afzal Guru

RAWALPINDI - A ral­ly was organized at Chand­ni Chowk in Rawalpindi on Friday, by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell to pay tributes to prominent Kashmiri leaders Muham­mad Afzal Guru and Mu­hammad Maqbool Butt on their martyrdom anniver­saries.

India had hanged Mu­hammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on this day in 2013 and sent prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maq­bool Butt, to the gallows in the same jail on Febru­ary 11, 1984. Their bodies were buried in the prem­ises of the jail.

The speakers address­ing the rally said both the martyred leaders are great heroes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and India should immediate­ly hand over their bodies to the Kashmiris for prop­er burial. They said the sac­rifices of Kashmiri martyrs are a ray of hope for Kash­miris struggling for right to self-determination. They said bodies of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt, buried in the premises of the pris­on instead of handing over to their families, is a mani­festation of the worst form of Hindu extremism.