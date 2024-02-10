Major economic challenges await new govt

ISLAMABAD - Results of the current general elections are indicating for establishing a coalition government at the federal level, which would have to deal with plethora of economic issues including higher inflation and unemployment rates, dealing with International Monetary Fund (IMF), debt restructuring and others.
None of the political parties has gained simple majority in the National Assembly in the general elections and there would be a coalition federal government. However, the new government would have to face mammoth economic challenges. The country is facing challenges like higher inflation and unemployment rates, ongoing IMF programme and possible engagement for fresh programme to improve balance of payments situation, debt restructuring, framing new resource sharing formula between centre and provinces, National Finance Commission (NFC) and privatization of loss-making state-owned entities. However, it would be a challenging task for the coalition government.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened the day on a negative note as the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged over 2,000 points on Friday as uncertainty surrounded election 2024 results. The KSE-100 shares index, the benchmark of the country’s capital market, fell below the 62,000 mark by losing 2,145.53 points or 3.34% during the intraday trading. The stocks, a day before the general elections in Pakistan, closed on a higher note, boosted by a pre-election rally and hopes of an upgrade in the country’s credit rating, but trading volumes remained thin as investors stayed cautious. The PSX gained 344.85 points or 0.54% to close at 64,143.87 points on Wednesday.
Global Ratings the S&P has recently stated that a more stable political environment in Pakistan is likely an important precondition to repairing the government’s creditworthiness. The rating agency in a note on Pakistan stated that together with new policy moves to improve investor confidence and bring down inflation, this could lift fiscal and external metrics sufficiently for the sovereign ratings to move to the “B” rating category. It further stated that if the coming elections yield a government that has popular support and able to work with key institutions in the country, it will have a better chance of securing external financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The country is currently witnessing higher inflation rate, which would be a main challenge for the new coalition government. Inflation has remained in the range of 28 to 29 percent in the last few months mainly due to increase in energy prices. The Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan had already projected that inflation would remain on a higher side in the months to come.
The newly elected government would have to deal with the IMF. Pakistan is already under the IMF programme, which is likely to complete next month. The IMF normally does not allow the government to provide any relief package.
Economic experts including high officials of the ministry of finance believed that the new government might once again approach IMF for a fresh programme after the completion of the ongoing nine-month stand-by programme next month.