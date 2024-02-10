Major economic challenges await new govt

ISLAMABAD - Results of the current general elections are indicating for establishing a coalition gov­ernment at the federal level, which would have to deal with plethora of economic is­sues including higher inflation and unemployment rates, dealing with International Monetary Fund (IMF), debt restructuring and others.

None of the political parties has gained simple majority in the Nation­al Assembly in the general elections and there would be a coalition federal government. However, the new government would have to face mammoth eco­nomic challenges. The coun­try is facing challenges like higher inflation and unem­ployment rates, ongoing IMF pro­gramme and possible engagement for fresh programme to improve balance of pay­ments situation, debt restructuring, framing new resource sharing formula between centre and provinces, Nation­al Finance Commission (NFC) and privatization of loss-making state-owned entities. Howev­er, it would be a chal­lenging task for the coalition government.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened the day on a negative note as the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged over 2,000 points on Fri­day as uncertainty sur­rounded election 2024 results. The KSE-100 shares index, the bench­mark of the country’s capital market, fell be­low the 62,000 mark by losing 2,145.53 points or 3.34% during the intraday trading. The stocks, a day before the general elections in Pa­kistan, closed on a high­er note, boosted by a pre-election rally and hopes of an upgrade in the country’s credit rat­ing, but trading volumes remained thin as inves­tors stayed cautious. The PSX gained 344.85 points or 0.54% to close at 64,143.87 points on Wednesday.

Global Ratings the S&P has recently stat­ed that a more stable political environment in Pakistan is likely an important precondi­tion to repairing the government’s credit­worthiness. The rating agency in a note on Pa­kistan stated that to­gether with new policy moves to improve in­vestor confidence and bring down inflation, this could lift fiscal and external metrics suffi­ciently for the sover­eign ratings to move to the “B” rating catego­ry. It further stated that if the coming elections yield a government that has popular sup­port and able to work with key institutions in the country, it will have a better chance of se­curing external financ­ing from the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country is cur­rently witnessing high­er inflation rate, which would be a main chal­lenge for the new coa­lition government. In­flation has remained in the range of 28 to 29 percent in the last few months mainly due to increase in en­ergy prices. The Minis­try of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan had already projected that inflation would remain on a higher side in the months to come.

The newly elect­ed government would have to deal with the IMF. Pakistan is al­ready under the IMF programme, which is likely to complete next month. The IMF nor­mally does not allow the government to pro­vide any relief package.

Economic experts in­cluding high officials of the ministry of finance believed that the new government might once again approach IMF for a fresh programme af­ter the completion of the ongoing nine-month stand-by programme next month.