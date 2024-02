LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman has won the election for Punjab Assembly constitu­ency PP-148, Lahore-IV by securing 37,998 votes. Ac­cording to the unofficial re­sult issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Saba Dewan who bagged 31,560 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 36.25%.