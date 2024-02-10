Nawaz Sharif's success from NA-130 challenged

The victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from National Assembly Constituency NA-130 has been challenged.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported independent candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid's lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhry has filed a petition against the victory of Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

It is pertinent to note that according to the unofficial and inconclusive result of Constituency NA-130 Lahore-XIV, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of PML-N has won with 171,024 votes from 376 polling stations.