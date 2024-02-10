Saturday, February 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz Sharif's success from NA-130 challenged

Nawaz Sharif's success from NA-130 challenged
Web Desk
5:29 PM | February 10, 2024
National

The victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from National Assembly Constituency NA-130 has been challenged.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported independent candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid's lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhry has filed a petition against the victory of Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

It is pertinent to note that according to the unofficial and inconclusive result of Constituency NA-130 Lahore-XIV, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of PML-N has won with 171,024 votes from 376 polling stations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024