Newage/Master Paints secure main final spot in Noon Polo Cup

LAHORE - Newage Cables/Master Paints qualified for the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2024 here at Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

Newage Cables/Master Paints played well against AR/PR, outclassing them by 8-1½ to qualify for main fi­nal. Adnan Jalil Azam fired in five goals for the winning side while Alman Jalil Azam, Sufi Farooq and Sahar Yaghoobi contributed one goal apiece. The only goal from the losing side came from Saim Abbas.

In another match of the day played under American system, Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints won both of their matches to qualify for the subsidiary final. In their first match, Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints de­feated Zacky Farms by 3½- 3. Mir Huzaifa thrashed in two goals and Sufi Haroon scored one for the win­ners, which had a half goal handicap, while for the los­ing side, Shah Shamyl Alam slammed in all three goals.

In their second match of the day, Sheikhoo Steel/ Diamond Paints edged out Sea Gold by 2½-2. Saim Abbas and Mir Huzaifa contributed one goal each for the winners while Kashif Jamal struck two for Sea Gold.

In another match, Zacky Farms thumped Sea Gold by 4½-1. From the winning side, Zackaria Daud Ali Khan and Shah Shamyl Alam scored two goals each while for Sea Gold, Shiraz Qureshi struck one. Now, Newage Cable/Master Paints will take on ZS Polo in the main final while Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints will compete against Guard Group in subsidiary final.