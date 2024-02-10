Many people were unhappy with the suspension of mobile cel­lular services during the general elections on Thursday, Feb­ruary 8. But the Commonwealth observes, who observed the polls at various polling stations across the country, did not note the suspension of services as something to be unhappy about. Their overall satisfaction with the electoral process and no fuss over the mobile network suspension reflect a broader and better understand­ing of the situation that led the government to make the decision to suspend services.

The Commonwealth acknowledged it as a fair government deci­sion taken in light of the fragile security situation. Their remarks of­fer valuable insights into the electoral process that concluded in a smooth manner contrary to the fears that violence may erupt in some places. The complexities involved in the conduct of elections, espe­cially in areas and regions where the security situation remains vol­atile, justify the government’s move to suspend services. The main goal for Thursday was that peace must prevail and to manage a coun­try-wide election, administrative moves such as the suspension of cellular services become necessary.

The focus of Commonwealth observers on assessing security ar­rangements, interacting with stakeholders, and compiling a compre­hensive report afterwards underscores the importance of impartial observation in ensuring transparency and accountability in demo­cratic processes. It is noteworthy that no unnecessary criticism was raised by the observers. Contrary to local observers and analysts, who took trouble with mobile service suspension, the group of ob­servers from the Commonwealth displayed a more nuanced under­standing of the process and the steps that are essential.

As recipients of the government’s decisions, people should refrain from rhetoric-based criticism and must try to understand what deci­sions are taken only for their benefit and ease. In a political process that involves the whole country, people must cooperate with the govern­ment and authorities. On the day of the general elections, it comes down to us to be responsible citizens and bear the collective burden of deci­sions that are meant to ensure our well-being and security. It is easier to fall for propaganda and a little difficult to do some research, find com­parisons, and try to understand the rationale behind certain decisions.