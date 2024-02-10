Olympia/AZB, DS Polo reach Sarsabz 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup main final

LAHORE - Olympia/AZB and DS Polo have secured main final spots in the grand finale of the 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Sarsabz.
The thrilling semifinals were contested here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday. In the opening match of the day, Olympia/AZB Polo recorded an impressive 7-4 triumph over BN Polo. The standout performance came from Novillo Astrada, who dazzled spectators by netting four fabulous goals. Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Nicolas Corti contributed two and one goal respectively. BN Polo’s resistance was led by Hamza Mawaz Khan with a hat-trick and Santos Zapata adding a goal to their effort.
In the day’s second highlight, an intense eight-chukker match contested between FG Polo and DS Polo. Picking up from a deadlock at 5-5, the game resumed with vigor, culminating in DS Polo’s hard-fought 11-9 victory over FG Polo, securing their spot in the main final. Max Charlton emerged as the standout player for DS Polo, delivering four spectacular goals. His teammates Nico Roberts and Ahmed Ali Tiwana each added a goal to the tally.
FG Polo’s effort was led by Raul Laplacette, who netted three goals, with Mario Gomez contributing one. This triumph sets the stage for a thrilling final on Sunday, where Olympia/AZB will face off against DS Polo. Meanwhile, the subsidiary final will showcase a contest between BN Polo and FG Polo.