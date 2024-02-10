Saturday, February 10, 2024
Olympia/AZB, DS Polo reach Sarsabz 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup main final

Our Staff Reporter
February 10, 2024
LAHORE   -  Olympia/AZB and DS Polo have se­cured main final spots in the grand finale of the 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Sarsabz. 

The thrilling semi­finals were contested here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday. In the opening match of the day, Olympia/AZB Polo recorded an impressive 7-4 triumph over BN Polo. The standout per­formance came from Novillo Astrada, who dazzled spectators by netting four fabulous goals. Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Nicolas Corti contributed two and one goal respec­tively. BN Polo’s resistance was led by Hamza Mawaz Khan with a hat-trick and Santos Zapata adding a goal to their effort. 

In the day’s second highlight, an in­tense eight-chukker match contested between FG Polo and DS Polo. Picking up from a deadlock at 5-5, the game resumed with vigor, culminating in DS Polo’s hard-fought 11-9 victory over FG Polo, securing their spot in the main final. Max Charlton emerged as the standout player for DS Polo, deliv­ering four spectacular goals. His team­mates Nico Roberts and Ahmed Ali Tiwana each added a goal to the tally. 

FG Polo’s effort was led by Raul Laplacette, who netted three goals, with Mario Gomez contributing one. This triumph sets the stage for a thrilling final on Sunday, where Olympia/AZB will face off against DS Polo. Meanwhile, the subsidiary final will showcase a contest between BN Polo and FG Polo.

