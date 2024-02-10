One held for aerial firing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Police apprehended an individual involved in indiscriminate aerial firing following the reported success of his party candidate in the general elections. The arrest came in response to a viral video circulating on social media, depicting the accused firing celebratory shots.
Chamkani police in Peshawar successfully traced and detained the suspect, leading to the recovery of two Kalashnikovs and magazines from his possession. The video, capturing the reckless discharge of firearms, raised concerns about the misuse of celebratory expressions during political victories. Law enforcement’s swift response aimed at curbing such dangerous practices underscores the commitment to maintaining public safety.