Saturday, February 10, 2024
One held for aerial firing in Peshawar

Agencies
February 10, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar Police apprehended an indi­vidual involved in in­discriminate aerial firing following the re­ported success of his party candidate in the general elections. The arrest came in response to a viral video circulat­ing on social media, de­picting the accused firing celebratory shots.

Chamkani police in Peshawar successfully traced and detained the suspect, leading to the recovery of two Kalash­nikovs and magazines from his possession. The video, capturing the reckless discharge of firearms, raised concerns about the misuse of cele­bratory expressions dur­ing political victories. Law enforcement’s swift response aimed at curb­ing such dangerous prac­tices underscores the commitment to main­taining public safety.

